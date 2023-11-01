(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s candid reaction to United being thrashed by Newcastle is glorious

It’s fair to say Jurgen Klopp was a little surprised to see Manchester United being beaten soundly at home by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United 3-0.

The German’s grimace made for quite the picture in what is sure to be recycled as a meme for future reference!

To be honest, though, the Red Devils’ ongoing struggles on the pitch probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone anymore given the litany of poor results the Old Trafford faithful have been put through already this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @HaytersTV: