(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s candid reaction to United being thrashed by Newcastle is glorious

It’s fair to say Jurgen Klopp was a little surprised to see Manchester United being beaten soundly at home by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United 3-0.
The German’s grimace made for quite the picture in what is sure to be recycled as a meme for future reference!
To be honest, though, the Red Devils’ ongoing struggles on the pitch probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone anymore given the litany of poor results the Old Trafford faithful have been put through already this term.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @HaytersTV:
Jurgen Klopp's reaction to seeing @ManUtd thrashed at home by @NUFC 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZyXY5jMUsG
— Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) November 1, 2023