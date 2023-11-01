Liverpool hit upon behind-the-scenes agreement that will delight fans if hurdle is cleared – report

Max Eberl has reportedly hit upon an agreement with both Liverpool AND Bayern Munich if reports are to be believed.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sports Zone, with the outlet reiterating the prior understanding that the German would prefer a move to Bavaria.

The 50-year-old is observing a period of garden leave, however, and could yet link up with the Reds depending on whether or not the Bundesliga champions can align internally on the matter.

READ MORE: Liverpool three days away from January signing clarification as journo drops transfer claim

READ MORE: Confirmed Liverpool team news vs Bournemouth: Szoboszlai & Salah start in rotated XI

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is still yet to sign off on the move, allegedly preferring to hand more responsibility to current sporting director Christoph Freund.

Theoretically, that could create an opportunity for us to pounce and secure the signature of the highly-respected executive.

As a former Bayern man, however, one would have to imagine that Thomas Tuchel’s men have the edge in the matter, as things currently stand!

Only time will tell whether the lure of Liverpool can overcome old, familiar ties for Eberl.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!