Liverpool could see Chelsea join Everton and Man City in awaiting Premier League sanctions

Potential financial rule breaches from Chelsea will no doubt earn some attention from Liverpool decision-makers.

The Times (as relayed by the Echo) now reports that the Reds could play a part in the Premier League’s investigation into the London-based outfit’s prior dealings around the move for former Anfield target Willian in 2013.

“The Times have reported that there is no suggestion that either Willian or Eto’o had any knowledge of separate payments when completing their transfers to Chelsea 10 years ago.

“But while Liverpool had already seemingly lost out in the race for the Brazilian’s signature at the time of Chelsea’s own swoop, its involvement in the Premier League’s ongoing financial investigation could shed new light on what was already a rather controversial transfer saga 10 years ago.

“And while the Reds are unlikely to now be overly concerned themselves at the circumstances which resulted in Willian ending up at Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield back in 2013, they may well at least be curious to see what happens next to Chelsea and what sort of punishment they could potentially face as the Premier League’s financial investigation continues.”

The Merseysiders eventually lost out on the player to their rivals in the English capital, despite Steven Gerrard’s attempts to persuade him by text.

READ MORE: Liverpool laugh twice at United as Mount hijack is saving Reds £4m-£6m per year

READ MORE: Robbie Fowler only got one thing right in naming PL manager as Klopp successor – opinion

Have you seen Liverpool’s midfield?

Ultimately, it’s a decade-old issue and Liverpool fans will hardly be too incensed over the matter when enjoying one of the best midfield departments in Europe.

Regardless, if Chelsea, along with the likes of Everton and Manchester City, were found to be guilty of financial foul play, it would not hurt to see justice retrospectively served.

We can appreciate that the superior finances available to the likes of the Sky Blues and Co. means that a truly level playing field is probably an unachievable reality for the near future. That said, any attempt to illegally widen that gap should not be met with any sympathy from the league’s investigators.

We’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on matters in the hope of seeing the league’s integrity safeguarded and hope that the club will play as active a role as it can in the process.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!