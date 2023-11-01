(Video) Watch confident Nunez dishing out orders during Liverpool win vs Bournemouth

Liverpool may have a brand new leader in its ranks judging by footage shared of Darwin Nunez on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

The 24-year-old was spotted apparently dishing out orders to his teammates whilst defending a Bournemouth corner.

The striker was pivotal off the bench for the Reds once more with a venomous strike in the second-half of action to secure passage through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Braden_LFC: