(Video) SCREAMER: Darwin Nunez jeered after heavy touch; monster goal silences the home crowd

Darwin Nunez. He’s been at it again with an absolute monster of a strike for Liverpool to put the visitors back in front at the Vitality Stadium.

The Uruguayan, introduced in the second-half of action against Bournemouth, cut inside after a heavy touch took him out wide on the left flank (earning a round of jeers from the home crowd) before firing his effort into the top right corner.

It’s a truly incredible strike – and you quite simply won’t see anything better in the cups this week!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: