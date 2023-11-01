(Video) Darwin Nunez worldie goal even more stunning from new angle

Darwin Nunez appears to be hitting the kind of form that one might find comparable to his second season with Benfica.

The Uruguayan added to his growing repertoire of spectacular hits with a truly sensational effort against Bournemouth to continue his run of goal contributions in all competitions.

A new angle of the effort shared online by @TaintlessRed means fans can enjoy the former Primeira Liga star’s 11th goal contribution in 13 games this season as if it were brand new!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TaintlessRed: