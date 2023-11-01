‘Absolutely outstanding’: James Pearce can barely believe how good Liverpool player is at 20 years old

The Liverpool machine keeps on rolling after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and that’s due in no small part to the efforts of Jarell Quansah.

James Pearce described the 20-year-old’s performance as ‘absolutely outstanding’ on X (formerly Twitter) as the Merseysiders secured passage through to the quarter-finals.

Quannavaro’a stock continues to rise https://t.co/KEnFpFLu9N — Matt Henno (@MattyHenno) November 1, 2023

The Academy graduate put in a stellar display against the Cherries, registering seven clearances, two interceptions, a tackle and winning four out of six ground duels, according to stats gathered by Sofascore.

It’s rather remarkable how suddenly our No.78 has risen through the ranks on Merseyside.

We certainly can’t fault Quansah’s consistency this term, with the player proving a more than reliable operator when called upon – no matter the conditions.

We couldn’t be more excited to witness his development over the coming months as part of this increasingly exciting Liverpool outfit.

Liverpool 2.0 indeed – and the Warrington-born defender is very much part of the future of the club.

