‘Excellent’: James Pearce reacts to 20-y/o Liverpool player’s phenomenal start vs Bournemouth

James Pearce was full of praise for Jarell Quansah on X (formerly Twitter) after yet another assured start from the young Englishman in the backline.

The 20-year-old was brought back into the fray for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup fourth round encounter with Bournemouth.

The stats certainly supported The Athletic journalist’s comments, with Sofascore stats detailing the centre-back’s three clearances, 100% ground duels success rate, one interception and one tackle made ahead of the half-time whistle.

There’s still a way to go before fans can rest easy and enjoy the draw for the quarter-finals, especially with the hosts enjoying their fair share of chances already at the time of writing.

Nonetheless, it’s so reassuring to see Quansah looking so comfortable in the back four despite having last made an appearance for the senior side back in the tail-end of September in the 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Fingers-crossed we can secure passage to the next round and keep the extra minutes coming for our exciting second string of talent.

You can catch the reaction from James Pearce below:

