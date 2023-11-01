(Video) Kostas Tsimikas spotted sporting a black eye ahead of Bournemouth game

What is it with Liverpool players and eye injuries? Fortunately for Kostas Tsimikas, it appears his particular issue won’t leave him sidelined for weeks – as had recently been the case with Curtis Jones.

The Greek international was spotted with a black eye as the Reds arrived at the Vitality Stadium ahead of their evening kick-off.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to keep the good times rolling with Bournemouth and follow up a 3-1 win over Championship side Leicester City with another victory on the road.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: