Bournemouth boss claims his side ‘deserved more’ but says 24-y/o Liverpool ace ‘made the difference’

Andoni Iraola believes Bournemouth ‘probably deserved more’ from last night’s League Cup defeat to Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium but admits Darwin Nunez ‘made the difference’ for the Reds.

Cody Gakpo fired Liverpool ahead with a close range effort in the first half but the Cherries levelled just after the hour mark through Justin Kluivert’s first goal for the club.

Nunez, who entered the fray just before the host’s goal, had the Merseysider’s back ahead just five minutes later with a superb curled effort.

“We probably deserved more,” Iraola told Bournemouth’s official website (via HITC). “The players deserved more. We had our chances, and we were creating a lot of chances in the second half. Liverpool were struggling.

“But it’s true that Darwin made the difference with a huge strike. A very good goal. And they (Liverpool) are the ones who are in the next round.

“There’s not a lot we can do with those type of goals. He struck the ball amazingly.”

The conditions during last night’s clash on the south coast were far from ideal with Storm Ciaran wreaking havoc on the pitch.

During the second half Klopp’s side struggled to build any momentum with Caoimhin Kelleher and Co. battling against the wind.

Bournemouth used the blustery conditions to their advantage and created a number of huge chances to go ahead after Kluivert levelled the scoring.

Liverpool battled well, however, and a moment of brilliance from our No. 9 sent the travelling Kop wild and back home to Merseyside smiling.

We will now face West Ham United at Anfield in the next round with the fixtures scheduled to be played in the week beginning December 18.

