(Video) Danny Murphy suggests Liverpool ‘threat’ is being underappreciated because of Bellingham

Danny Murphy has highly praised Dominik Szoboszlai and believes that the Liverpool midfielder would be receiving greater appreciation on a wider scale were it not for Jude Bellingham.

The Hungary playmaker has been an instant hit at Anfield since his summer move from RB Leipzig, scoring a couple of sublime goals and dominating matches with his irrepressible quality.

It could easily have been the England international doing that on Merseyside instead, with the Reds having been linked with the 20-year-old for months before he eventually moved to Real Madrid in June.

Bellingham has made a seismic impact at the Bernabeu already, netting 13 times in as many matches, including both of his team’s goals in their come-from-behind El Clasico triumph last weekend (Transfermarkt).

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, Murphy claimed that Szoboszlai’s brilliance would be given wider attention only for the Englishman’s incredible form in LaLiga.

The former Reds midfielder said: “I’ve just got to say on Liverpool, I’ve actually been surprised how quickly some of them have adapted. I saw the game at the weekend. Szoboszlai, if it wasn’t for Jude Bellingham doing what he’s doing, I think we’d be talking a bit more about Szoboszlai.

“I’m saying that he has hit the ground running, looking so good, and people are recognising him, but because Bellingham has gone to another planet, everything’s about Bellingham.

“I know he’s in a different league, but we talk about Bellingham a lot. Szoboszlai has come in and he’s got it all. He’s a threat, he’s got good feet, he defends well.”

To be fair, Bellingham’s form in Spain has been so exceptional that it’d be wrong not to acknowledge it, but we’ll gladly take Szoboszlai given how magnificent he’s played so far for Liverpool.

If anything, it might be advantageous that he’s going a little under the radar, as it keeps the microscope focused elsewhere and allows him to simply get along with what he’s been doing!

You can view Murphy’s comments below (from 24:10), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: