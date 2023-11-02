Cody Gakpo says Liverpool players are ‘not really’ surprised by Darwin Nunez’s ‘fantastic goal’

Cody Gakpo has claimed he and his Liverpool teammates are not surprised by the ‘fantastic goal’ Darwin Nunez scored last night because they regularly ‘see his quality’ in training.

The Uruguayan netted his seventh goal of the season as the Reds defeated Bournemouth in the League Cup last night.

Our No. 9 was a second half substitute on what was a stormy evening on the south coast and his outrageous curled effort booked Jurgen Klopp’s side a spot in the quarter-final of the competition where they’ll face West Ham United at Anfield next month.

“It was an amazing goal,” Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com. “Lots of quality in the action and it was a good pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. Darwin showed good action to cut inside and it was a fantastic goal.”

He added: “I think for the players it’s not really a surprise as we see his quality every time in training and in games as well.

“Now he’s just in a great run and we are there to support him and he is there too, supporting us to keep this fantastic run for him and for us as well.”

Nunez looks like a brand new player this term with his composure in front of goal improving significantly and also his hold-up play catching the eye in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is averaging a goal every 55 minutes this season (per TNT Sports on X) and also has a further five assists to his name (across all competitions).

His direct style of play and constant threat in behind is an absolute nightmare for defenders and he’ll be eager to get on the scoresheet again at the weekend when we travel to struggling Luton.

Gakpo also deserves credit with him also on the scoresheet last night – the Dutchman now has four goals and one assist in seven starts this season.

