(Video) Harvey Elliott impresses on just his sixth start of the season

Harvey Elliott was handed a spot in the starting XI for Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth last night and the England U21 international threw in a superb performance.

The 20-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Reds this term but has looked extremely sharp when called upon by our German tactician.

The ex-Fulham man wears his heart on his sleeve and is a player that works his socks off when out on the pitch.

READ MORE: ‘Beast’ – Luis Suarez had a message for Darwin Nunez after Liverpool ace’s stunning winner at Bournemouth

Despite the stormy conditions at the Vitality Stadium last night Elliott was neat and tidy when on the ball and helped Liverpool up the pitch combining well with the likes of Joe Gomez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Jurgen Klopp signing four new midfielders in the summer our No. 19 has a huge job on his hands to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI but if he can continue to impress like he did on the south coast last night he’ll certainly be in the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ plans.

Check a compilation of his performance below courtesy of @Almo_LFC (via @AnythingLFC_) on X:

Harvey Elliott Vs Bournemouth. Has Harvey earned a place in the starting XI? #LFC 🎥@Almo_LFC pic.twitter.com/hMzZGeZkRj — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 2, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!