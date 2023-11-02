(Video) Not even Storm Ciaran could quell Jarell Quansah in colossal performance v Bournemouth

The biblical weather conditions in which Bournemouth and Liverpool played on Wednesday night could’ve made some players shirk, but Jarell Quansah most certainly didn’t.

Not even Storm Ciaran could quell the 20-year-old colossus at the Vitality Stadium, with the young centre-back being named man of the match, and with good reason.

As per Sofascore, he completed a team-high 86 passes, won four duels, completed two dribbles and made a whopping seven clearances, repelling a number of attacks from the home side on the south coast.

A compilation of Quansah’s best moments against the Cherries has now been shared by X user @reupss19319, and it encapsulates just why the Liverpool defender ended the night being affectionately dubbed ‘Quannavaro‘ in some quarters.

On numerous occasions he got his head firmly to the ball, while he mixed it up nicely between tidy ground passes and midfield-splitting long balls.

Two standout moments were his backflick to escape under pressure from Justin Kluivert, and his late headed clearance to deny what would likely have been a simple finish for Kieffer Moore at the back post.

Can he do it on a wet Wednesday night at Bournemouth? We certainly got our answer!

You can view Quansah’s best bits below, via @reupss19319 on Twitter/X: