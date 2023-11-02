(Video) Liverpool fans will love Wataru Endo’s mentality as PL title race admission is made

New Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has claimed Liverpool are firmly in the Premier League title race following a strong start to the campaign.

The Reds have just lost just one of their opening 10 league games – the controversial defeat at Spurs last month – and are just three points adrift of Ange Postecoglou’s side at the top of the table.

Endo, who is still settling in at Anfield following his summer move from Stuttgart, says his aim is to win every trophy possible with the club.

The Japan international is remaining grounded, however, insisting that he and his teammates will take each game one at a time.

The 30-year-old was handed another start by Jurgen Klopp during last night’s 2-1 League Cup defeat of Bournemouth on the south coast and was speaking to Sky Sports (via X) ahead of Sunday’s clash with Luton Town.

Check the video below: