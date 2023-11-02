Luis Garcia says Liverpool ace is ‘just warming up’ after another promising display

Former Liverpool favourite Luis Garcia has told supporters Darwin Nunez is ‘just warming up’ after the Uruguayan’s brilliant goal secured the Reds a spot in the quarter final of the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality stadium last night with our No. 9 winning the game for Liverpool after coming on as a second half substitute .

The 24-year-old has started the campaign in superb fashion, scoring seven goals and registering five assists (across all competitions), and Garcia (taking to his account on X) thinks the ex-Almeria man can get even better!

For lots of people, it's a surprise …he's just warming up, scoring for fun !! #BestisyettoCome https://t.co/s4UtSG37tf — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) November 1, 2023

The Uruguay international showed glimpses of his potential following his move from Benfica last summer but he looks like a completely new player this term.

He’s learnt a lot from his debut campaign in England and we’re now starting to see the real Nunez with his direct style of play, pacy movement in behind and his composure in front of goal all catching the eye.

It’s clear that defenders do not enjoy playing against the forward and he scored what was probably his best goal for the club in blustery conditions on the south coast last night.

The more time he spends under the watchful eye of our German tactician as it’s clear his game has developed massively in just over 12 months.

We look forward to seeing him in action once again this weekend when Liverpool travel to Bedfordshire to face Luton Town.

