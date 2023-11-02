‘Beast’ – Luis Suarez had a message for Darwin Nunez after Liverpool ace’s stunning winner at Bournemouth

Darwin Nunez scored the winning goal for Liverpool at Bournemouth last night in impressive fashion.

The 24-year-old will have reminded many Reds supporters of Luis Suarez after his stunning curled effort at the Vitality Stadium which booked Jurgen Klopp’s side a spot in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Nunez was on the receiving end of a pinpoint pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold but failed to control the ball initially and was forced out on the left flank.

Once he’d got control of the ball the ex-Benfica man drove towards the Bournemouth area before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful effort past the ‘keeper – an effort which Suarez has labelled as ‘breathtaking’.

”BREATHTAKING beast! Keep it up, goleador! #YNWA’,” our former No. 7 wrote under Nunez’s Instagram post (via Liverpool Echo).

The pair are of course compatriots and have shared the field on plenty of occasions for Uruguay.

Suarez is one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen and although it’s too soon to draw comparisons between the ex-Ajax man and our current No. 9 the way in which Nunez has started the campaign has been impressive.

He now has seven goals and five assists in 14 appearances (across all competitions) and looks like a new player following a inconsistent debut campaign on Merseyside.

It’s great to see El Pistolero showing his support for his compatriot and long may the former Almeria man’s impressive performances continue.

