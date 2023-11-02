‘Settled in quicker than snow’ – Merson says ‘oustanding’ Liverpool man is his ‘favourite player in the Premier League’

Paul Merson has named one Liverpool ace as his ‘favourite player in the Premier League’ and has claimed the 23-year-old has settled in England ‘quicker than snow’.

Dominik Szoboszlai was signed from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer and has hit the ground running with Jurgen Klopp’s side with a number of exceptional performances in the middle of the park.

The Hungary international, who has registered two goals and two assists this term (across all competitions), has revitalised the Reds’ midfield which struggled massively last season as Liverpool missed out on a top four finish for just the second time under our German tactician.

“Darwin Nunez scored a great goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and is showing his class this season,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via Football365).

“Last year, his decision making wasn’t the greatest and he wasn’t getting his head up enough to look for his teammates, but he looks a lot more confident now.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, on the other hand, has been my favourite player in the Premier League this season – he’s been absolutely outstanding! He’s come into a brand new league for a huge fee and settled in quicker than snow, that is some achievement.”

Szoboszlai deserves huge credit for how he’s adjusted to life in the English top flight – a league which is recognised as the hardest in the world by most football fans.

He’s brought a lot of energy, creativity and work rate to our engine room and he’s already a huge favourite amongst Kopites.

Our midfield was in need of an overhaul and that’s exactly what Klopp did in the summer with our No. 8 joining the club alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Hungarian appears to be loving life on Merseyside and let’s hope he can pick up some silverware during his debut campaign at L4.

