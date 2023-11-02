‘Sums him up’ – Michael Owen says ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player is ‘still so rough around the edges’

Michael Owen has claimed the performance of one ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player last night ‘sums him up at this stage of his career’.

Darwin Nunez was the match winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Bournemouth with the Uruguayan curling a superb effort into the top corner during the second half of the League Cup clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Our No. 9 has now netted seven goals this term (across all competitions) and Owen believes the 24-year-old can be an ‘unbelievable player’.

That goal from Darwin Nunez on Tuesday night sums him up at this stage of his career. There’s an unbelievable player in there somewhere but he’s still so rough around the edges. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) November 2, 2023

Nunez has started the campaign in superb fashion for the Reds and it’s clear that he’s benefitted from another full pre-season with Klopp’s side.

His composure in front of goal has improved significantly while his impeccable work rate has remained as impressive as ever.

He’s a real favourite amongst Kopites and last night’s match winning performance will only strengthen his bond with supporters.

The exciting thing, as Owen has touched on, is that the ex-Benfica man can still improve a lot further.

He’ll be eager to be a part of Klopp’s starting XI for the trip to Luton on Sunday as he looks to continue his fine run of form.

