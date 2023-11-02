‘Anything feels possible’ – Neil Jones shares extraordinary stat about Liverpool’s season so far

Neil Jones has shared a remarkable statistic which synopsises just how strong a season Liverpool are enjoying so far.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were on target in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth, in the process bringing the collective goal tally of the Reds’ five senior attackers to 30 by 1st November.

That fact wasn’t lost on the journalist, who posted a link to his post-Cherries match analysis to his personal Substack page via Twitter/X with the caption: “Liverpool’s five senior forwards now have 30 goals between them this season. Such attacking prowess means that anything feels possible at the moment…”.

Liverpool's five senior forwards now have 30 goals between them this season. Such attacking prowess means that anything feels possible at the moment…#LFC 🔴https://t.co/ajKmX730Cz pic.twitter.com/gyJ8Dq18Om — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 2, 2023

Following last night’s match, the scoring figures for Liverpool’s senior front five read as follows: Mo Salah 10, Nunez 7, Diogo Jota 6, Gakpo 4 and Luis Diaz 3 (Transfermarkt).

While some may look at the return of six from the rest of the squad combined as a concern (Transfermarkt), ultimately it’s the attackers who you want to see leading the charge in that respect, and the Reds’ forwards have all risen to the fore.

If anything, the quintet should’ve reached the 30 mark even sooner, when you consider the shambles over Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal at Tottenham and Nunez’s extraordinary miss against Toulouse last week.

For comparison, Manchester City’s senior forwards have 25 goals combined this season, Arsenal 21, Spurs 12, Chelsea 11 and Manchester United a paltry six (Transfermarkt).

Every Premier League manager (maybe even Pep Guardiola) must look at Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options and wish they had such a devastating pick at their own clubs. At this rate, Liverpool’s front five could easily break the 100-goal barrier between them by the end of the campaign.

