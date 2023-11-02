(Video) Darwin Nunez evoked uncanny Luis Suarez parallels with Carabao Cup screamer last night

Same club, same nationality, same competition (even the same round), same final scoreline…the parallels were inevitable.

Darwin Nunez sent Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a brilliant curled finish in the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth, and it evoked comparisons with one man who used to routinely delight the Kop.

As depicted by @MrBoywunder on X, the 24-year-old’s strike was nearly a carbon copy of a goal by his compatriot Luis Suarez in this very tournament for the Reds when they defeated Stoke en route to winning the trophy 12 seasons ago….when ‘El Pistolero’ was the same age that Nunez is now!

The two goals were indeed strikingly similar, with both Uruguayans receiving the ball on the left channel and getting the better of their nearest marker before unleashing an exquisite curled shot from just inside the corner of the penalty area.

See it for yourself below!

You can view the two goals simultaneously in one clip below, via @MrBoywunder on Twitter/X: