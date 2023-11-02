(Video) Quansah sends Bournemouth winger for the ECHO with incredible Cruyff turn

Jarrell Quansah has impressed on every single occasion when called upon by Jurgen Klopp this term.

The Warrington-born talent made his seventh appearance of the campaign for the Reds during the 2-1 League Cup defeat of Bournemouth last night and threw in a man-of-the-match performance.

The Reds may not have kept a clean sheet but the 20-year-old was immense alongside Joel Matip at the heart of our defence.

The England U21 international was extremely composed on the ball and he sent one of his opponents for the ECHO with a show of immense skill last night.

In the torrential conditions at the Vitality Stadium our No. 78 appeared to be cornered in his own half with no way out. That was until he performed a delightful Cruyff turn to set the Reds on the attack.

Check out the piece of skill below via @LFC on Instagram:

