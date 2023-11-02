West Ham fan sardonically suggests Liverpool may already have one foot in Carabao Cup last four

One West Ham supporter is already dreading his team’s visit to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals just before Christmas.

Liverpool will play host to the Irons in the last eight on 20 December, and history suggests that the east Londoners will need a big performance to emerge triumphant, having won on just four of 72 previous visits (lfchistory.net).

Reacting sardonically to the cup draw on talkSPORT Breakfast [2 November, 6:40am], Hammers fan Ian Abrahams said: “What’s the point? Honestly, I’d love to know why it is that every single time West Ham [reach a quarter-final], it’s either Man United away, Man City away…

“Port Vale at home would have been lovely. Liverpool away – really? West Ham’s record at Liverpool is absolutely lamentable.”

West Ham certainly represent one of Liverpool’s favourite opponents at Anfield, where we’ve beaten the Irons on each of their last seven visits since a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in December 2016 (lfchistory.net).

With the Reds also boasting a 100% record on their own patch so far this season, the form book is absolutely pointing in the direction of Jurgen Klopp’s side progressing to a second Carabao Cup semi-final in three years.

However, the Hammers can take heart from dumping out Arsenal last night, and the quarter-final clash also falls squarely in between two massive league games for LFC against Manchester United and the Gunners.

Liverpool will need a strong performance to get the better of Moyes’ men, but all the evidence from the campaign thus far is that they’ll rise to the task and send their fans home happy from Anfield once again.

