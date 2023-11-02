(Video) Arsenal ace names ‘explosive’ Liverpool tank as his toughest-ever Premier League opponent

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has named one Liverpool player as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced in the Premier League.

You probably won’t be surprised to know that it’s Mo Salah who the Ukrainian has cited, with the Reds’ legendary number 11 racking up extraordinary numbers throughout his time at Anfield.

In a video for the EPL’s official YouTube channel, the Gunners ace was asked to name the most difficult player he’s come up against in the division, replying: “I would say Mo Salah. Pace, power, an explosive player. He is so dangerous.”

Zinchenko has faced the Egyptian four times in his career, with the Liverpool attacker scoring twice in that quartet of matches, most recently the goal which prompted the comeback from 2-0 down against Arsenal last season to rescue a point for the Reds (Transfermarkt).

Hopefully Salah can have another ‘explosive’ impact when the Ukrainian next visits Anfield on 23 December in what’s shaping up to be a pre-Christmas cracker between two title rivals!

You can view Zinchenko’s comments below (from 0:36), via Premier League on YouTube: