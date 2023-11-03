‘Liverpool appeals to him…’ – Falk shares the latest on Anfield sporting director candidate

German football journalist Christian Falk has shared his latest information on Liverpool’s links with a potential candidate for the sporting director role at Anfield.

The position is currently held by Jorg Schmadtke, although his contract only runs to next summer, so the Reds could already be looking at successors to the 59-year-old.

To that effect, Max Eberl – who previously held a similar position at RB Leipzig – is believed to have reached an agreement with both LFC and Bayern Munich over a major backroom role at either club (Sports Zone).

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Falk outlined: “It will soon be decided whether Max Eberl will become director of sport at FC Bayern or whether Liverpool can hope to bring him to England.

“The paths are short: Eberl and Jürgen Klopp have the same agent, Marc Kosicke. But I have heard that if Bayern come knocking, they will take preference over Liverpool. However, there are still internal discussions in Munich as to whether Eberl is still needed alongside manager Christoph Freund.

“I know: Eberl would also take the step to England. Liverpool appeals to him. But he is even more attracted to FC Bayern. Bayern is his former club as a player and his great love.”

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk was absolutely buzzing after Liverpool cleared tricky Bournemouth hurdle

READ MORE: ELN representative pledges to release Luis Diaz’s father after kidnapping in Colombia

Despite Falk’s assertion that Liverpool ‘appeals to’ Eberl, it still seems as if Bayern is his first preference, and if it comes down to a straight choice between the two clubs, the 50-year-old will most likely choose the Bundesliga champions.

However, much could also depend on whether Munich chief Jan-Christian Dreesen decides to delegate more responsibility to current sporting director Freund, which might see the club decide against hiring the former Leipzig man.

If the Reds can entice Eberl to Anfield, it’d represent an impressive coup and hopefully bring stability to a position which has already changed hands twice in the last 18 months following the exit of the long-serving Michael Edwards.

However, even if the 50-year-old were to end up at Bayern, hopefully Liverpool could entice Schmadtke to stay beyond next summer, considering the fine job he’s done in overseeing a much-needed midfield rebuild which has seen Dominik Szoboszlai in particular prove to be a masterstroke signing.

It does seen as if Eberl’s fate will rest on the degree of interest that the Bundesliga champions show.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!