‘Taking place soon…’ – Liverpool set to begin discussions with potential Xabi Alonso regen

According to a leading German football journalist, Liverpool are set to commence talks ‘soon’ with a reported transfer target who’s earned comparisons to a former Anfield favourite.

Last month, Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Reds are ‘monitoring the development’ of Assan Ouedraogo, with those reports subsequently backed up by Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Schalke 04 midfielder is unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, and LFC could face some stern competition for the 17-year-old.

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside regarding Liverpool’s links with the teenager, Christian Falk outlined: “Talks with the talented Assan Ouedraogo from Schalke are rumoured to be taking place soon. However, RB Leipzig currently appear to be ahead of Liverpool when it comes to the midfielder.”

Ouedraogo’s stock is rising rapidly in Germany, with the youngster already being likened to Xabi Alonso for his ability to drop deep and build attacks from midfield, while also boasting searing pace to break through defensive lines (bundesliga.com).

He only made his senior debut in Schalke’s first game of the season (also becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer that day) but he’s already become a regular at the Veltins Arena, grabbing an assist in their much-needed 3-2 win over Hannover 96 last weekend as they arrested a run of four straight defeats (Transfermarkt).

Even with strong competition for places at Liverpool, he could get ample opportunity impress if he were to end up at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp hasn’t been slow to promote academy talents to the first team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are the two standout examples, with Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak among those who’ve more recently forged their way into the senior setup.

Ouedraogo’s ongoing exposure to first-team football – even if it isn’t in Germany’s top tier – should stand to him if the Reds’ proposed talks with the youngster lead to something concrete.

