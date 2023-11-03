Journalist shares ‘bad news for Liverpool’ over 27y/o lined up as potential Mo Salah replacement

Christian Falk has shared an update on one mooted Mo Salah successor for Liverpool, and unfortunately it’s not an encouraging one.

Following a failed big-money bid from the Saudi Pro League two months ago, clubs from the Middle East could well try their luck again in January in terms of a possible swoop for the Egyptian.

In turn, the Reds have been linked with several wingers as possible replacements if the 31-year-old does depart, including Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich.

However, writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Falk stated: “More bad news for Liverpool: The Reds are rumoured to be eyeing Leroy Sané as Mohamed Salah’s successor. However, I have heard that Sané’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city.

“A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid and Barcelona. However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

With Falk being one of the most reliable sources on German football, it now seems very much as if Liverpool will have a tough job on their hands trying to lure Sane from Munich, especially if the 27-year-old’s family are settled there.

Thankfully, the Anfield hierarchy appear to be casting a wide net when it comes to potential replacements for Salah, with the likes of Nico Williams, Jarrod Bowen and Nico Gonzalez.

Of course, the ideal scenario is that Salah stays where he is and the Reds have no need to bring in a right-sided attacker who could potentially emulate the Egyptian over time.

However, considering the pool of talent that the Saudi Pro League has managed to attract this year, Liverpool should at least be prepared for the possibility of the 31-year-old leaving and ensure that they don’t sign off on his exit unless they’re certain of having a replacement secured.

It doesn’t look like Sane will be that player, so Anfield chiefs must keep looking out for the right candidate to fill what’ll be a monumental void.

