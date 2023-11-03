(Video) Virgil van Dijk was absolutely buzzing after Liverpool cleared tricky Bournemouth hurdle

Virgil van Dijk was a ball of energy in the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium after Liverpool got the better of Bournemouth and the weather in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The match was played in hugely challenging conditions brought upon by Storm Ciaran, but the Reds prevailed by the narrowest of margins against a Cherries side whose performance belied their position just outside the Premier League relegation zone.

Those who were involved on the pitch couldn’t get back to the dressing rooms quickly enough, looking understandably drained following the exertions of the game itself and the stormy weather.

However, as seen in footage uploaded to Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Van Dijk sprinted down the tunnel and shouted ‘Come on!’, with the Reds skipper absolutely buzzing over the result.

He was drier and fresher than most given that he was an unused substitute on the night, but nonetheless it showed an enthusiasm which’ll further endear the 32-year-old to the fans who already adore him!

You can view the footage of Van Dijk below (from 11:15), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: