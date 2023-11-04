Andre’s comments about Jurgen Klopp could whip Liverpool fans into a frenzy of excitement

While patiently waiting for tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Luton Town to roll around, Liverpool fans may well be keeping a close eye on tonight’s Copa Libertadores final, and in particular Andre Trindade.

The midfielder, whose Fluminense team come up against Boca Juniors at the world-famous Maracana, has been hotly linked with a move to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The Reds had tried to sign him during the summer but were foiled by Fernando Diniz’s side, who wanted to keep him on board for their continental title charge (ESPN), a stance which has since been vindicated given their progression to the decider in Rio de Janeiro.

Andre was asked by AS (via Sport Witness) about Liverpool’s interest in him, and he spoke glowingly about Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old responded: “I follow the away games a bit and I know that Klopp’s work is exceptional. Without a doubt, he is a great coach, very intelligent and successful. But right now, my coach is Diniz.”

Andre’s high praise of the Liverpool manager could potentially whip Kopites into a frenzy, amid the spate of transfer rumours indicating that a move to Anfield seems increasingly likely for the midfielder.

Reliable reporter Graeme Bailey told the Fully Loaded Transfer Show (via The Boot Room) this week that the 22-year-old will ‘probably’ end up signing for the Reds in the winter, and he could leave with Fluminense’s blessing if he helps them to a maiden Copa Libertadores crown tonight.

Liverpool have tended to get it right more often than not in the January market, with Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all among the list of mid-season recruits who’ve gone on to excel on Merseyside.

Even with Andre citing his commitment to his current employers for now, his comments about Klopp could well be music to the ears of the subject of those words, as well as the Anfield powerbrokers who’ve been trying to secure the midfielder’s services.

