(Video) London-based Premier League wiz feels Darwin Nunez has been undervalued in one key aspect

Having had to contend with plenty of critics in his first season at Liverpool, Darwin Nunez is unquestionably changing the narrative around him with his performances this term.

The Uruguayan has struck seven goals in 14 matches so far in the current campaign (Transfermarkt), the most recent of which was an exquisite curled finish to seal victory for the Reds against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp even told reporters on Friday that he’s ‘afraid of the heights’ the 24-year-old can reach, such is his innate quality.

Nunez now has another backer in Eberechi Eze, who partook in a quickfire game of ‘Higher or Lower’ for Sky Sports Premier League and was asked to guess the ratings of players’ shooting in the EA Sports FC 24 video game.

Upon learning of the Liverpool striker’s rating, the Crystal Palace dynamo replied: “81’s a bit low for Darwin. I don’t know what [score] I’d give him, but I think 81, 82 for these guys…”.

This goes to show how Nunez continued to be undervalued in some quarters and is recognised by his fellow professionals as a top-class striker.

Mind you, we won’t fuss too much over his EAFC rating so long as he keeps producing the goods in real life for Liverpool!

You can view Eze’s comments on Nunez below (from 0:46), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: