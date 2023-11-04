(Video) London-based EPL ace says Mo Salah is magnificent at one thing in particular at Liverpool

Eberechi Eze has named one particular trait at which he believes Mo Salah is ‘very good’ at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has been a phenomenal goalscorer at Anfield, netting 196 times for the club to move into the top five of the Reds’ all-time scoring list (lfchistory.net).

However, it was the 31-year-old’s dribbling ability which had the Crystal Palace dynamo singing his praises.

Eze took part in a quickfire ‘Higher or Lower’ quiz for Sky Sports Premier League and was asked to guess the ratings of players’ dribbling in the EA Sports FC 24 video game.

When learning of the score that Salah was given for that attribute – correctly guessing that it was slightly lower than Bernardo Silva’s – the Eagles ace said: “88 is still very good, and he is very good at dribbling, so that’s fair.”

The Egyptian is supremely confident with the ball at his feet, attempting more dribbles (31) than any other Liverpool player in the top flight so far this season (FBref).

Defenders know that stopping the Reds’ number 11 could be pivotal to their team’s hope of a result, but intending to stop him and actually managing it are two very different things!

You can view Eze’s comments on Salah below (from 1:58), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: