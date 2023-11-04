(Video) Harvey Elliott playfully made the most of one gym feature at Liverpool training

Harvey Elliott made good use of one particular feature in the gym at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre on Friday.

The club’s social media team posted a variety of clips from Kirkby on Friday for the latest Inside Training video on YouTube, with the 20-year-old featuring prominently.

The youngster was shown walking along a balance beam, mastering it with ease before lunging himself shoulder-first onto a canvas landing mat with an angled jump reminiscent of what you’d see in WWE.

Elliott then picked himself up and gave himself room to take a good run at the mat before diving onto it again, this time on his opposite side.

He certainly seemed to enjoy that particular feature, although some of his teammates and management may have been wincing a bit when seeing the force with which his shoulders hit the canvas!

You can view the moves below (from 4:16), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: