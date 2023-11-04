How much it will cost Liverpool to sign player Messi thinks is better than Bellingham – report

It’s quite the compliment to have Leo Messi rank you as the most impressive player in world football under the age of 21.

The Argentine’s votes for the Kopa Trophy would certainly suggest as much for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, with the German placed above Barcelona’s Pedri and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

💫 Lionel Messi’s votes for the Kopa Trophy 2023 — Best Talent of the Year. 🥇 Musiala

🥈 Pedri

🥉 Bellingham pic.twitter.com/mgeAS7vO6e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2023

It’s particularly interesting for Liverpool fans given the ongoing links between the Reds and the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

Could Liverpool move for Musiala?

Christian Falk has already confirmed that we remain ‘very interested’ in the former Chelsea product, though, as one might rightly imagine, he’s sure to cost a pretty penny.

A current impasse over his contract situation has creaked open the door slightly for interested clubs to throw their hat into the ring,

Should Fichajes’ (via CaughtOffside) claim of a £86.7m asking price having been set be on the money, it’s difficult to imagine the trail of potential suitors being miles long.

For our part, we’re no strangers to committing big money to players our recruitment team are utterly convinced by. That said, it will ultimately depend a great deal on whether the player is considered a genuine Mo Salah successor – not to mention whether the Egyptian King opts to extend his stay at Anfield beyond the summer of 2024.

