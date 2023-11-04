Mac Allister would love Liverpool to sign Copa Libertadores finalist in January – it’s not Andre

Alexis Mac Allister has voiced his admiration for a South American star who’s set to feature in tonight’s Copa Libertadores final – but the man in question isn’t Andre Trindade.

In addition to the Fluminense midfielder, the Reds have also been linked with Ezequiel Fernandez of Boca Juniors, who also plays in a deep-lying role in the middle of the park.

Back in March, when the Anfield ace was a Brighton player, he named the 21-year-old as a player he advocated his then-employers to sign.

Mac Allister told TyC Sports: “If you ask me a little more about my style, there is a player that I really like and that is Equi Fernandez. He is a player who has all the conditions to reach Europe one day and I hope that can happen to him.

“He is a player that I like a lot, he understands the game a lot. He is always prepared to receive the ball, he plays with both legs, he can play as a five, as an inside player… he is a player who has certain very good conditions and, if Brighton asked me, I would say his name.”

Andre will no doubt be the primary focus of many Liverpool fans in tonight’s Copa Libertadores decider, given the lengthy transfer links with the Fluminense destroyer, but Fernandez could also be well worth watching.

With 40 appearances for Boca during the current campaign, the 21-year-old has been a core member of Jorge Almiron’s squad in their run to the final, chipping in with two assists during 2023 (Transfermarkt).

Even though Mac Allister made the above comments when he was still at Brighton, we’d venture to suggest that the World Cup winner would happily see the Reds make a move for his compatriot.

If Fernandez can make a decisive impact for Boca tonight and if they claim South American supremacy, that could well accelerate a transfer to Europe for the young midfielder. Whether or not that’ll be to Liverpool is the burning question from our perspective.

