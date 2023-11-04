Paul Merson says maligned Liverpool player finally ‘showing his class this season’

Paul Merson has noticed a stark improvement in Darwin Nunez’s overall game in the 2023/24 season.

The Sky Sports pundit pointed to the Uruguayan’s poor decision-making last term to illustrate that fact, with the striker now ‘showing his class’.

“Darwin Nunez scored a great goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and is showing his class this season,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda. “Last year, his decision making wasn’t the greatest and he wasn’t getting his head up enough to look for his teammates, but he looks a lot more confident now.”

The Uruguayan has certainly showcased this in his numbers, amassing 12 goal contributions in 14 games across all competitions.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely outstanding’: James Pearce can barely believe how good Liverpool player is at 20 years old

READ MORE: Unplayable: Liverpool’s 75-touch metronome quietly ran the show vs Bournemouth

A completely different player

For context, Nunez is only seven goal contributions away from matching his tally in the prior campaign (19).

Bear in mind that’s in exactly a third of the games played (42) – or almost a quarter of the minutes (675) he collected (2,365).

Also consider that our No.9’s pressing, dribbling and hold-up play appear to have improved and… my goodness!

The scary thing is there’s still plenty of potential left for Darwin Nunez to realise. Thank goodness he’ll be doing that under Jurgen Klopp.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!