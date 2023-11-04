(Video) Darwin Nunez moves at training evoked throwback to former Liverpool favourite

Darwin Nunez’s moves away from the football pitch are almost as slick as those he showcases on matchday for Liverpool!

The club’s social media team posted a variety of clips from Kirkby on Friday for the latest Inside Training video on YouTube, one of which showed the 24-year-old thoroughly enjoying himself.

The Uruguayan was seen flexing a brief dance which had echoes of a former Anfield striker, with his arm movements reminiscent of the Daniel Sturridge surfer celebration we so often witnessed in the 2010s.

With Bobby Firmino no longer at Liverpool, there’s definitely a void in the squad for a South American number 9 to treat the Kop to some choreographed goal celebrations if the mood takes him!

You can view Nunez’s moves below (from 4:38), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: