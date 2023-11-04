Liverpool among 4 clubs interested in £108k-p/w dynamo who Ancelotti dubbed ‘complete’ – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are interested in a Serie A title winner who was once the recipient of glowing praise from Carlo Ancelotti.

Corriere dello Sport reported (via FC Inter News) that the Reds are joined by Juventus, Inter Milan and West Ham in courting Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, whose contract with the club is set to expire next June.

The Azzurri’s sporting director Mauro Meluso told DAZN (via Corriere dello Sport) that the 29-year-old ‘has expressed to us several times his desire to remain in Naples’, with the hierarchy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ‘working to make sure’ that his deal is renewed.

Zielinski is a hugely experienced operator with more than 500 senior appearances at club and international level combined, almost 350 of which have come for Napoli (Transfermarkt).

His former manager Ancelotti once called the Polish ace ‘a complete midfielder’ whose pace is ‘something special’ (Radio Anch’io Sport, via Football Italia), although that particular asset mightn’t be quite as pronounced as it had been when the Real Madrid boss made those comments in January 2021.

The 29-year-old has chipped in with a decent tally of six goal contributions in 13 games so far this season (Transfermarkt), but whether Liverpool would want to bring in a player of that age who’s already on more than £108,000 per week (Capology) is up for debate, even if they can get him on a free transfer next summer.

It remains to be seen if any other news outlets will corroborate the reports on Zielinski, so we’d take these links with a pinch of salt with the time being unless they resurface more abundantly.

