‘It’s embarrassing’ – Mikel Arteta’s hypocrisy shines through after Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle

Mikel Arteta was left furious after Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at St. James’ Park yesterday.

The only goal of the game from Anthony Gordon was enough to earn Newcastle all three points but the former Everton man’s strike came in rather controversial circumstances.

This led to Arteta claiming the decision to allow the goal was ‘embarrassing’ and a ‘disgrace’ despite last month claiming ‘we need to understand mistakes happen’ after the VAR blunder during Liverpool’s clash with Spurs.

We completely understand the Spaniard’s frustration with VAR checking three separate incidents in the build up to Newcastle’s goal.

It initially looked like the ball had gone out of play but Joe Willock was adjudged to have kept it in.

The ex-Arsenal man then clipped the ball to the back post where Joelinton headed towards goal despite appearing to push Gabriel in the back.

The ball then fell to Gordon, who was arguably in an offside position, before the England youth international slammed home to send the Geordies wild.

The hypocrisy Arteta has shown, however, means we have very little sympathy for the 41-year-old.

Managers up and down the country had a chance to speak out and highlight the failures of VAR and poor officiating after Luis Diaz’s goal was bizarrely disallowed against Spurs last month but they instead decided to side with officials and claim mistakes can be made.

It appears that managers are only annoyed by decisions when it affects their own team.

Refereeing mistakes continue to be made week after week and very little is being done to improve the situation.

