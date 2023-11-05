‘Better than that’ – Jamie Carragher left disappointed by scum chants from Luton supporters

Jamie Carragher expressed his disappointment at some chants that rang around Kenilworth Road today.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Luton Town with Luis Diaz netting a stoppage time equaliser to cancel out Tahith Chong’s opener.

The Hatters battled well against Jurgen Klopp’s side and deserved their point but some of the home supporters let themselves and their club down with chants of ‘always the victim’ – a chant that is linked to the Hillsborough disaster in which 97 Reds fans lost their lives.

“At the start of the season, I was involved in something about tragedy chanting and supporters coming together,” said Carragher, live on Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo). “I have just heard something a couple of times in this game. Supporters have got to have rivalry but we are better than that. A lot of clubs have been guilty of that over the years but football fans are better than that.”

It really is disturbing to hear scum chants such as this one ring around the ground. It’s not the first time it’s been heard, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Fair play to Carragher for speaking out about the issue live on air as something really needs to be done to prevent this from happening.

‘Feed the Scousers, let them know it’s Christmas time’ could also be heard at times during the second half – that’s not really something to joke about, is it?

