Carragher surprised £35m Liverpool star not subbed but teammate was way worse – opinion

Jamie Carragher expressed surprise at the decision to keep Alexis Mac Allister on the pitch for the full 90 minutes against Luton Town.

The former Red pointed to the £35m Argentine’s yellow card incurred earlier (via Sky Sports): “I’m surprised Mac Allister is still on the pitch with that yellow card, with where he is in midfield you’d really be worried about him making the challenge.”

Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez instead received the call to make way off the field of play at Kenilworth Road, though it could be argued that one man disappointed more than the former Brightonian.

Despite earning a raft of goalscoring opportunities, one might imagine that Jurgen Klopp will be privately a little disappointed with Darwin Nunez.

READ MORE: Luton stat proves Jurgen Klopp has secret superpower PL opposition will be terrified of

READ MORE: Creative monster: Liverpool’s 59-touch pass-master pulled the strings first-half vs Luton

The Uruguayan international missed a whopping three big chances on goal – a figure that will have fans scratching their heads in confusion.

The 24-year-old has developed something of a track record for easy misses, though by his standards you’d have that’s an absolutely ridiculous number.

We shouldn’t be too harsh on our master of chaos, who has otherwise been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this term, amassing 12 goal contributions in 15 games (across all competitions).

It wasn’t Nunez’s day – though, to be fair, it wasn’t either for a number of our other generally reliable operators.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!