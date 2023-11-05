‘Technically unbelievable’ – Chairman says PL forward who is ‘getting better every year’ would thrive at Liverpool

Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Ivan Toney has his ‘best years ahead of him’ and believes the England international would thrive at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old, who is currently serving an eight month ban for breaching the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules, netted 20 goals and registered four assists for the Bees last term (across all competitions).

Toney will reportedly push for a move away from the club in January (90min) and Peterborough chairman MacAnthony believes the forward would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“How much is he worth, for me?” MacAnthony told talkSPORT (via HITC). “I think the type of striker he is, when he is in form, anywhere between £70-85 million if you look at the market.

“He will guarantee one of those clubs (Arsenal and Chelsea) the title – I think he has the best years ahead of him and I think he is a game-changer – he is getting better every year. You have just done the stats. 11 goals and then 20 goals. If he was in from the start this season, then he would have 25 goals this season and Brentford would probably be top six.

READ MORE: Liverpool hit with another midfield injury blow as player absent for Luton clash

“Put him in Liverpool’s team. Put him in Newcastle’s team. Put him in Arsenal’s team with the chances they create.

“He isn’t a pacey type of striker. He is a target man. Players burn out quickly with pace. Players with that kind of physicality play longer careers. And technically unbelievable.”

There’s no doubt that Toney is a top quality forward but Klopp’s squad is pretty well stocked in regards to attacking players.

Brentford will demand a sizeable fee for their No. 17 if he does move away in January but we can’t see Liverpool being one of the interested clubs.

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are in need of a centre forward so it’s likely that he’ll remain in the capital if he does move away.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!