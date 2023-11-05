(Video) Andre in tears after FT whistle as Fluminense claim Copa Libertadores glory

Andre Trindade was noticeably emotional – and rightly so! – after helping Fluminense defeat Boca Juniors to the Copa Libertadores trophy.

The Brazilian outfit secured their first title in the competition’s history in a 2-1 win over their Argentine counterparts at the Maracana stadium.

What a moment for the player and his coach!

Dare we say it: we’re rather excited to see the Brazilian at Anfield if Liverpool are indeed due to go back in for his services in the January window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports (via @LFCTransferRoom):