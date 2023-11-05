(Video) Ex-Red takes anger out on VAR screen in bizarre scenes during La Liga clash

There was plenty of VAR controversy in the Premier League yesterday and also over in Spain where one former Liverpool striker was left furious by a decision.

Iago Aspas’ Celta Vigo side were drawing 1-1 at home to Sevilla and were then awarded a late penalty – only for the decision to be overturned by VAR.

This decision was too much for our former No. 9 to accept as he headed straight to the VAR screen and furiously ragged it to the ground.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of punishment the 36-year-old receives.It also makes you wonder – how long until we see a Premier League player do this?

Check the video below via @centregoals on X: