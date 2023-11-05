Liverpool hit with another midfield injury blow as player absent for Luton clash

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s latest Premier League tie owing to a ‘minor issue’.

This update comes courtesy of Echo reporter Ian Doyle, who relayed the pertinent information on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the Reds’ league encounter with Luton Town.

Curtis Jones missed training on Friday and is absent this afternoon for #LFC with a minor issue that hasn't been risked 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 5, 2023

In other news, Luis Diaz has returned to the bench amid the traumatic case of his father’s kidnapping in Colombia.

Not another long injury layoff period

Thank goodness it’s only a ‘minor issue’ for our No.17 who has had some truly horrific luck of late when it comes to absences from the squad.

The England youth international had been absent from the side for the prior three league ties after earning a three-game suspension during the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

With Ryan Gravenberch having impressed since, however, one might imagine the 22-year-old has some serious competition on his hands for a starting slot.

It’s a welcome selection headache for Jurgen Klopp at any rate!

