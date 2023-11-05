‘Made an agreement’: Liverpool’s first January signing looks nailed on after private agreement – report

Andre could join Nino in leaving South America this January when the Brazilian top-flight draws to a close.

It has now been reported that Mario Bittencourt, Fluminense’s president, ‘made an agreement’ with both players to depart once the season ended.

This update comes courtesy of Eric Faria of Globo (as relayed on X by Planeta do Futebol) following the outfit’s Copa Libertadores triumph over Boca Juniors – their first title in the competition.

Nino e André devem mesmo sair do Fluminense no fim de 2023. Mário Bittencourt, presidente do Tricolor, fez um acordo com os jogadores para que eles concluam essa temporada e depois sigam para a Europa. 🗞 Globo | Eric Faria — Planeta do Futebol 🌎 (@futebol_info) November 4, 2023

The Merseysiders are understood to remain keen on landing the 22-year-old holding midfielder in the next transfer window.

The conditions are ripe for Liverpool

Many might recall Bittencourt’s name popping up a few months ago when the executive opened up on talks with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan over the player’s future.

We were told then to hold out until December (GOAL) if we wished to sign him. Judging by the latest report, one might reasonably speculate Jurgen Klopp’s side is the one lying in wait.

After delivering a performance of such quality – could you blame us for waiting?

