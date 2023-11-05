Wow: 93-touch Liverpool target just dominated on the pitch; fans will want him signed right now

Liverpool might have quite the player should they be successful in any attempt to lure Andre to Anfield in January.

The Anfield-linked Brazilian sensation put in yet another stellar performance on Saturday to help Fluminense secure Copa Libertadores glory.

The 22-year-old was a force to be reckoned with, winning 80% of his total duels, four tackles and making two clearances at the Maracana stadium, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

🌟Andre stats [Copa Libertadores final]🌟 93 touches

95% passing accuracy (69/73)

2/2 dribbles completed

7/9 ground duels won

1/1 aerial duel won

2 clearances

1 interception

4 tackles [via @SofascoreINT] pic.twitter.com/qPSk4NwahT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 5, 2023

The footballer is understood to be free to seek a move to Europe at the end of the Brazilian top-flight season, according to one recent report.

Liverpool don’t necessarily need a destroyer

In Liverpool’s switch to a more possession-based style of football, our need for a Fabinho-esque destroyer arguably isn’t as necessary.

Signing a possession monster in Andre who’s more than comfortable on the ball should then benefit our metamorphosis.

That’s not to suggest the Fluminense man wouldn’t be able to contribute to the defensive side of our game!

In fact, he’s a more than capable operator in that regard, judging by those stats alone.

