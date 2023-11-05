Liverpool confirmed team news: Diaz on the bench; Gomez starting at left-back vs Luton

Luton Town’s rise up the pyramid to the Premier League has been the stuff of dreams and fairy tales, but Liverpool will be hoping to hand the hosts another stark reality check this afternoon.

The Merseysiders arrive at The Kenny having already arrested a very brief slump in results courtesy of a contentious defeat to Tottenham and a share of the spoils with Brighton.

A win here in Bedfordshire would see Jurgen Klopp’s men leapfrog both Arsenal (having already played) and Spurs in the table.

READ MORE: Wow: 93-touch Liverpool target just dominated on the pitch; fans will want him signed right now

READ MORE: ‘Made an agreement’: Liverpool’s first January signing looks nailed on after private agreement – report

Liverpool vs Luton Town team news

Alisson Becker is back between the sticks following Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk return to the backline just ahead of the Brazilian.

It’s a completely changed midfield three as expected, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch starting at Kenilworth Road.

Mo Salah retains his spot on the right of the front-three and is supported centrally and on the left flank by Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How we line up to take on Luton Town. 📋#LUTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!