(Video) Luis Diaz drags Liverpool level with brilliant header in stoppage time

Luis Diaz has had an emotional week following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia but returned to action for Liverpool today at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old was a second half substitute with the Reds trailing Luton by one goal to nil following Tahith Chong’s strike 10 minutes from time.

With eight additional minutes added, however, our No. 7 latched on to a Harvey Elliott cross to heads Jurgen Klopp’s side level.

It’s frustrating to drop two points to a side who are now just outside the relegation zone on goal difference but if you can’t win a game then don’t lose it!

As the Colombia international celebrated his strike he lifted his shirt to reveal a message which read ‘libertad para papa’ (freedom for dad).

After his mother was found earlier this week, let’s hope his father is released as soon as possible.

Check Diaz’s goal below via @SkySportsPL on X: