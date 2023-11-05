Luton stat proves Jurgen Klopp has secret superpower PL opposition will be terrified of

Liverpool had plenty of chances to seal all three points against Luton Town though will have to settle for just the one from Kenilworth Road.

With Luis Diaz scoring the all-important equaliser late on in the tie, however, it appears Jurgen Klopp has quite the superpower up his sleeve.

Stats shared online by Michael Reid illustrate the importance of the bench for the Merseysiders this term.

It’s likewise fair to point out that subs made by the manager this term, even if they haven’t necessarily gone on to register a goal contribution, have regularly played a key role in changing a game in our favour.

Keep on tinkering Jurgen!

Harvey Elliott has most certainly been a shining example of that reality in the 2023/24 season.

It may not have been enough to see us secure the lion’s share of the spoils in Bedfordshire, though you can be sure that the manager’s tinkering will ensure plenty of points are won in future.

Long may that continue!

