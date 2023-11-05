(Video) Nunez caught apparently swearing in English during Luton Town clash

Darwin Nunez’s English lessons appear to be paying some hilarious dividends.
Footage taken from Liverpool’s encounter with Luton Town appear to capture the Uruguayan using, in the words of @Watch_LFC on X (formerly Twitter), ‘industrial language’.
The Uruguayan has been a persistent threat at Kenilworth Road, though has yet to find the back of the net, at the time of writing.
One gets the impression it’s only a matter of time for the striker.
Núñez’s English teacher even teaching him some industrial language 😂 pic.twitter.com/wuujfrLOP7
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 5, 2023